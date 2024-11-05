U.S. Presidential Race Billboards Take Over Brazilian Town

U.S. presidential-election billboards featuring former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are covering the Brazilian town of Governador Valadares, local media highlighted on Tuesday.

Governador Valadares is a town with some 257,000 inhabitants located in southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The town has been reportedly given the nickname of “Valadólares” due to a sizable number of its residents that have emigrated to the United States, some of whom send money back to their families through remittances.

According to local media, more than 40,000 Brazilians presently living in the United States originate from Governador Valadares, with the town’s first young U.S.-bound migrants having left in the 1960s.

The Brazilian town became a surprising “battleground” of the United States’ 2024 presidential election in recent days after several pro-Trump and pro-Harris billboards started to appear in its streets less than a week before Election Day.

Images of the billboards circulating on social media show one of the pro-Trump billboards featuring a message in Portuguese that reads, “Trump has 99 percent chance to defeat Harris, now he has to defeat the electoral fraud, and that will be the true battle.”

The pro-Harris billboards, on the other hand, feature different messages in Portuguese. One of the messages reads, “I’m a leftist, I’m a liberal” while the other one calls for Harris’ supporters to join “the fight against racism, homophobia, and machismo.”

The local Minas Gerais radio station Itatiaia reported last week that, according to the billboard company responsible, there are five billboards in support of Trump spread across the town and one for Harris.

The radio station reported that it reached out to the man responsible for the installation of the pro-Harris billboard, who chose to remain anonymous, claiming that his support of the vice president’s campaign could “possibly influence a voter with family in Valadares.”

The man said that he was born in Governador Valadares and has lived in Boston, Massachusetts, for 20 years. The man accused former President Trump of being a “threat to immigrants, women’s rights, black people and the LGBTQIAP+ population in the United States.”

“It’s 2024 and, unfortunately, we who live here in the United States see a lot of discrimination. People want to control women’s rights, the LGBT population, it’s absurd. We have to fight this kind of thing,” he said.

Itatiaia stated that it tried to contact the individual responsible for the Donald Trump billboards in Governador Valadares but did not receive a response.

The radio station reported that similar U.S. presidential campaign billboards have been installed across the streets of Governador Valadares in the past. During the 2020 presidential campaign, a businessman identified as Edson Delana had a pro-Trump billboard installed in the town that read “For God, for family, for life, for Israel, for Brazil,” echoing a slogan often espoused by former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to official statistics from the Brazilian government, there are 2,085,000 Brazilians presently living in the United States, the majority of which reside in New York, Boston, and Miami.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.