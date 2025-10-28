Javier Milei Revamped Argentina’s Election System, Ensuring Integrity, Prior to Midterm Win

Argentina successfully debuted its new single paper ballot in Sunday’s election, marking a victory for President Javier Milei, who spearheaded efforts for the new, massively overhauled and pro-transparency electoral system.

For decades, until Sunday’s midterm legislative elections, Argentina used a complex ballot system that had its roots in early 20th century electoral reforms. The old system, codified into law after the country’s return to democracy in the 1980s, required that each Argentine political party, using public funding, design, print, and distribute individual ballots for their respective candidates in voting stations.

An Argentine voter, upon verifying his or her identity to the station’s electoral authorities, was given an empty signed envelope before heading to a “dark room” where the voter, depending on the nature of the election, had to introduce the individually printed ballots of his or her chosen party before casting a vote in the box.

The individual ballot system was widely criticized throughout the years as – even though the act of destroying, stealing, replacing, tampering with, or concealing the ballots is an electoral crime in Argentina punishable with prison time – numerous instances of voters denouncing the theft of ballots at voting stations were documented over the years. A theft of a party’s ballots would leave voters unable to cast their votes due to a lack of ballots for his or her chosen candidate. In light of the continued instances of incidents involving ballots, political parties largely relied on men or women who acted as voluntary poll watchers to ensure the correct and transparent development of elections at voting stations.

In one such instance, during the 2023 presidential runoff election, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for stealing an “excessive” number of Javier Milei ballots out of the voting dark room, concealing them in a fanny pack. President Milei’s Liberty Advances party successfully filed a court request that allowed all participating political parties’ members to watch over ballot boxes once the runoff election was over.

Shortly after taking office in December 2023, Milei spearheaded efforts to overhaul Argentina’s individual ballot system after unsuccessful attempts by lawmakers over the past decades, leading to Congress successfully approving a reform in October 2024 that replaced the cumbersome system with a new Single Paper Ballot (BUP) that finally debuted at Sunday’s midterm elections.

The new system uses a single official ballot printed and distributed by Argentine authorities that contains a list of all participating parties and candidates in a given election, arranged in rows.

Under the new system, voters, after identifying themselves with their ID card at their voting station, receive a copy of the single ballot from the station’s head along with a pen before entering the voting booth, where the voter must mark the chosen party’s box using the provided pen. The ballot must be folded according to the instructions printed on the back and placed in the ballot box.

Argentine electoral authorities published an online ballot simulator that further allowed voters to familiarize themselves with the new system and how to correctly cast their votes. While the simulator uses fictional parties and candidates, official preview ballots used in Sunday’s midterm elections were also made available online.

Every two years, Argentina renews one half of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the 72 Senate seats. Sunday’s midterm election saw voters elect 127 Deputies and 24 Senators.

The election concluded with President Javier’s Liberty Advances party obtaining a sweeping victory against the left-wing Fuerza Patria coalition, securing 64 new seats in the Chamber of Deputies, for a total 101 seats for Milei including allied parties. In the Senate, Liberty Advances went up to a total of 20 Senate seats. The newly elected lawmakers will take office on December 10.

Liberty Advances’ decisive victory effectively translates into a renewed mandate for President Milei’s libertarian reforms and will allow him to continue his ongoing agenda to restore Argentina’s economy after decades of disastrous socialist policies brought it to the brink of complete ruin.

On Sunday, at the start of his post-election speech, Milei acknowledged the role that the Single Paper Ballot had in the transparent results of the electoral event.

Milei said:

First of all, I would like to thank all Argentinians for this new election, for this new electoral process, and for the wonderful choice that was made, introducing a new voting system, the Single Paper Ballot, which had never been possible before and contrary to the incentives of the ruling parties, because it puts an end to cheating. We said we were going to do it, and we did it, because we are in favor of a transparent democratic system.

Argentine outlets described the debut of the Single Paper Ballot system as a success. The newspaper La Nación reported, “[T]here were no reports of irregularities at any polling stations, nor of ballot theft, and the counting process was swift.” La Nación pointed to a minor surge in incorrectly marked votes deemed “null,” which the newspaper attributed to errors made by voters when marking the ballot, as it was the first time they had used it.

Infobae reported that “there were no significant changes in invalid and contested votes, and the impact of party machinery on the electoral process was limited.” Electoral sources told Infobae that the Single Paper Ballot “exceeded expectations.”

“We wanted to convey our joy at the task accomplished and show Argentinians that the BUP project made sense from every point of view,” Argentine Chief of Cabinet of Ministers Guillermo Francos said during the announcement of the results on Sunday, describing the new system as a “guarantee of transparency and efficiency.”

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.