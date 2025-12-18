Furious Venezuelan Regime Appeals to U.N. over ‘Evil’ Trump Oil Blockade

Venezuela’s socialist Maduro regime has requested an urgent U.N. Security Council meeting to address President Donald Trump’s order to impose a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.

On his official Telegram account, Foreign Minister Yván Gil shared a copy Wednesday of the four-page missive sent by the regime’s ambassador at the U.N. Samuel Moncada to the current president of the U.N. Security Council Samuel Žbogar.

Throughout the text, written in Spanish, the Venezuelan regime accused the United States of “imposing chaos and destruction on international relations in the same way that the evil authors who caused World War II did.”

Moncada prefaced the urgent meeting request by denouncing the content of President Trump’s Truth Social post announcing the “total and complete” blockade of sanctioned oil tankers in Venezuela.

“The President of the United States of America is violating with impunity and before the entire world our national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, sacred principles upon which we have built our nation and which are clearly recognized in the Charter of the United Nations,” the text read in part.

Moncada also made mention of a Wednesday social media post by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller that, Moncada claimed, states that “the entire Venezuelan oil industry belongs to the United States of America and demanded its return.”

“This absurd statement confirms that there is no limit to the United States’ addiction to oil, and that all the excuses put forward over the last few weeks in relation to our country have been part of a smokescreen,” the statement read.

Referring to the recent seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela by the U.S. military, Moncada claimed in the text that the tanker was allegedly engaged in “lawful international trade.”

“Gunboat diplomacy to extort peoples belongs to an era that humanity has already overcome. If this Security Council ignores this crime of aggression, which is evident to the world, it would be accepting the destruction of the entire collective security system of the United Nations, which has cost peoples so much to build over the last 80 years,” the text read.

Moncada forwarded a copy of the letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and requested that his missive is “duly brought to the attention of the Member States of the Security Council and issued as an official document of that body.”

Moments before the letter was published, the Venezuelan regime issued a statement informing that socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro spoke with Guterres and denounced the contents of Trump and Miller’s social media posts.

According to the statement, Guterres expressed “his solidarity with the Venezuelan people and stressed the need to avoid any escalation or confrontation, noting that armed conflict in the region is unjustified and would be futile, with serious consequences for regional stability and the zone of peace in Latin America and the Caribbean.”