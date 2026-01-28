Mexican Embassy Claims ‘Strict Political Neutrality’ After Reconquista Bombshells in Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup

The Mexican Embassy in Washington published a statement this week insisting that all of its activities were conducted with “strict political neutrality” and its sprawling network of over 50 consulates was necessary to help Americans – a move some observers in Mexico linked directly to the release of Peter Schweizer’s bombshell book The Invisible Coup.

Schweizer, a New York Times-bestselling investigative journalist and senior contributor with Breitbart News, released the book on January 20, which details the infiltration of American politics by anti-American state interests around the world through, in part, mass migration. The Mexican government under the leftist leadership of former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his protege, current President Claudia Sheinbaum, features prominently in the book. Schweizer presents extensive evidence that senior Mexican government officials, all the way up to the presidency, openly discuss the colonization of large parts of the United States as a reconquista – or reconquest of territories it lost to the United States nearly two centuries ago.

Among the scandalous activities by the Mexican government detailed in The Invisible Coup are the mass shipment of school textbooks into the United States featuring pro-Mexican regime propaganda, former President López Obrador touring the United States in 2017 to galvanize anti-American sentiment among Mexican migrants, and “working with American political advisors to turn legal and illegal migrants inside the US into a political force to wield for their benefit.”

The Mexican embassy in Washington issued a statement, dated on the day of The Invisible Coup‘s release but updated on January 24, not mentioning the book but defending itself, out of seemingly nowhere, from accusations of undue political interference.

“All consular actions are subject to the Vienna Convention and are taken with full respect for the sovereignty and laws of the United States,” the statement read in part. “Mexico maintains strict political neutrality, focusing exclusively on consular, administrative, and protective functions.”

The statement defended the exorbitant number of consulates in the United States as necessary due to the allegedly prodigious demand among Americans for conducting tourism in Mexico.

“The Mexican consulates … offer orientation about trips to Mexico – tourist as well as business [trips] – as well as visas for investors and students,” the statement asserted. “According to official Mexican Government statistics, in 2025 over 14 million American tourists entered the country, reflecting the solidness of the ties between the two nations.”

“Mexico reaffirms its commitment to operate a responsible, legal consular network aligned with international law,” the statement concluded, “prioritizing service and protection for Americans in Mexico as well as Mexicans in the United States.”

Mexican outlets noted the greater context of the release of The Invisible Coup as relevant to the embassy’s statement.

“Everything indicates, although it was not explained, that the publication of this book was the reason why the Mexican embassy in Washington emitted a statement assuring that its consular network in that country maintains strict political neutrality,” the Mexican newspaper Jornada observed on Wednesday.

Jornada observed that U.S. law makes it illegal “for any government or foreign individual to make contributions to political candidates in that country at all levels,” and that those advocating for foreign state interests must be registered with the U.S. government.

Outside of the embassy, which represents the Mexican Foreign Relations Ministry, an arm of Sheinbaum’s radical leftist political party Morena also responded to the book, attacking Schweizer personally on social media. A group claiming to be the New York area arm of Morena responded to a video highlighting Mexico’s use of its extended consular network by claiming Schweizer was lying.

“That claim is false,” the Morena account responded to the video, without specifying which claim in the video it objected to. “Mexico and the United States are allies, friends, and partners.”

In addition, a former Mexican ambassador to America, Arturo Sarukhan, called The Invisible Coup “dangerous,” calling for the Mexican government to directly address the evidence against it in the book, according to the newspaper Milenio.

