Sec. Burgum Confirms $100 Million Gold Shipment from Venezuela

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum on Sunday confirmed a $100 million gold shipment from Venezuela arrived to the United States on Friday, days after he met with “acting President” Delcy Rodríguez.

Sec. Burgum spoke to Fox News’ The Sunday Briefing to discuss the surge in oil prices amid the ongoing war in the Middle East and other energy-related topics.

Speaking on the subject of Venezuela’s collaboration with the U.S. under Rodríguez following the January arrest of dictator Nicolás Maduro, Sec. Burgum highlighted that the collaboration now extends to critical minerals in addition to oil and gas — pointing out that the South American nation has $500 billion worth of gold resources in addition to other critical minerals such as bauxite, aluminum, and coal

“Well, it started on Friday. In addition to the oil and gas we signed the first licenses for critical minerals to start flowing and precious minerals,” Sec. Burgum told Fox News. “On Friday, there was $100 million of gold that came from Venezuela to the United States. That’s for both industrial purposes as well as other commercial uses.”

Sec. Burgum traveled to Caracas last week to meet with Rodríguez and other interim regime officials as part of the United States’ efforts to establish a legitimate mining sector in Venezuela and secure critical mineral supply chains. Venezuelan state-owned broadcaster VTV reported at the time that both countries agreed to establish a “long-term productive partnership, with an emphasis on energy as an area of cooperation” during Burgum’s visit.

The Interior Secretary explained to Fox News that Venezuela’s socialist lawmakers are expected to introduce reforms to the nation’s mining sector on Monday to allow foreign investment in the sector in a similar manner to reforms introduced in recent weeks to the nation’s hydrocarbon laws.

“And so when we were down there this week with both oil and gas executives from the U.S. and the top mining executives, these folks are excited about getting back to Venezuela. They were often there before in the past, they see great opportunity,” Sec. Burgum said.

“I tell you, the people of Venezuela, they are going to be putting up a statue to President Trump as a great liberator because he has opened up their economy again after more than two decades,” he continued.

“The enthusiasm is high on the ground level in Venezuela for what their future can be — and again, fun to be bringing home the gold for America on Friday from Venezuela. The partnership very strong there with Delcy Rodríguez and the leadership in Venezuela,” he emphasized

On the subject of oil prices, Sec. Burgum detailed that the administration of President Donald Trump has turned Venezuela into a significant oil supplier that will help offset disruptions in the Middle East and ease global oil shipping pressure.

“Venezuela, who was two months ago, was a sanctioned adversary, and now they’re a strategic ally with the largest reserves, with no threat of the chokehold like we have in the Strait of Hormuz,” Sec. Burgum said. “Venezuelan oil can flow to America freely and is starting to flow, will continue to flow.”

“And these are the kinds of things that are going to bring gas prices down in America because President Trump understands that energy security means national security, and energy security also means affordability for Americans,” he continued.

Speaking with Breitbart News Daily in January, Sec. Burgum explained the important potential of Venezuela’s oil and other resources in securing U.S. energy dominance throughout the Western Hemisphere.