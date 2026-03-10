Behar: Trump’s Second Term Is a ‘Reign of Terror,’ He’s Created ‘Misery Around the World’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump was putting America through a “reign of terror.”

After watching a clip of the president’s press conference, Behar said, “I feel like we’re live in the reign of terror. Am I the only one here to remember the French revolution? I really feel like every day I wake up and he has created more chaos, more misery around the world. The economy is going down the toilet. Gas prices are going through the roof. World economies are suffering, and we’re in the middle of this. And I feel like we’re pretty much helpless to do anything because the Republican Party will not stand up to this fool. That’s all.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t think he has a plan. I don’t even think he has concepts of a plan at this point.”

She added, “He’s saying there is no leader. Actually, the son of the person that used to be the leader is and is considered far more right is now in charge. And I think these mixed messages really are going to ultimately affect the American people because it is estimated that this war that we started, is costing the American people between $1-and-$2 billion a day.”

