Police: Four Arrested for Vandalizing Tampa’s ‘Back the Blue’ Mural

The Tampa Police Department arrested four people — three adults and one juvenile — for vandalizing the “Back the Blue” mural painted in the city’s downtown area.

It is the third time within two weeks that the mural has been defaced. In this instance, vandals used spray paint to depict pigs and profanity.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the police noticed the four suspects vandalizing the mural located outside the police department’s headquarters and arrested them, WTVT reported.

The younger suspect was released to the custody of their parents and given notice to appear in court while the three adult suspects — 18-year-old Seth Michael Raigoza, 19-year-old Emily Ann Gabaree, and 18-year-old Alexander Thomas Drummond — were taken to jail.

Vandals defaced Tampa’s the mural last week with red paint and tar, although the police have not arrested any individuals in that case.

A group of about 40 volunteers painted the “Back the Blue” street mural outside Tampa’s police headquarters earlier this month.

The group said they wanted to boost police morale, even though it was painted before they got a permit approved by the city.