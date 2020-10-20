41-Year Veteran Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston Killed in Line of Duty

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston police sergeant who was shot and killed on Tuesday is being called a hero and a “wonderful human being.” The 41-year veteran of the Houston Police Department died after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

“This is a guy who is in his sixties,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said about Sgt. Harold Preston. “He’s leading from where we want our sergeants to lead — from the front. He’s leading with his men and women, on the streets, instead of choosing to sit in an office drinking coffee. That’s the man he was.”

Motorcade Escort of Fallen Sgt. Harold Preston Arrives at Medical Examiners Office https://t.co/bmd4qC7mII — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 20, 2020

Acevedo called Preston a hero, not “because of the way he died today, but he is a hero.

Acevedo said he knew Sgt. Preston and his family personally and they are a wonderful family.

Despite multiple gunshots to the head and shoulder, doctors at Houston’s Memorial Herman Hospital managed to keep Preston alive until his mother and other close family members could arrive and say goodbye.

“He’s a man that lived with his elderly parents and takes care of them,” the chief said. “As good as he was as a cop, he was a better human being.”

Texas State Senator Joan Huffman also called Sgt. Preston a hero and reminded people of the dangers faced every day by law enforcement officers.

Today @houstonpolice Sgt. Harold Preston was KIA while responding to an incident of domestic abuse. In preventing abuse, every second matters. Our LEOs are often on the front line of stopping abuse from turning fatal. Sgt. Preston will forever be remembered as a hero. pic.twitter.com/3iVSPV15ES — Joan Huffman (@joanhuffman) October 20, 2020

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick added, “Earlier today, Sgt. Harold Preston was gunned down in the line of duty protecting his community. Sgt. Preston served Houston for 41 years, a testament to his remarkable dedication to service. Jan and I will be praying for Sgt. Preston’s family, friends and the Houston Police Department, and we ask that you join us in doing the same. We also pray for the quick recovery of Officer Courtney Waller, who was wounded in the same incident.

“It’s vitally important that Texans remember that law enforcement officers risk their lives for us every day to keep our communities safe,” Patrick said.

And Governor Greg Abbott asked for prayers for the family of Sgt. Preston as they move through this tragedy.

“Our hearts are with the family of Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston who was shot and killed in the line of duty this morning,” the Texas governor said in a written statement. “This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the dangers our brave law enforcement officers face while keeping our communities safe.

Statement on the tragic death of @houstonpolice Sergeant Harold Preston: pic.twitter.com/eej5nzl5nn — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) October 20, 2020

Sgt. Preston is the 229th law enforcement officer to die this year in the line of duty across the country, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. He is the 39th to die by gunfire.

