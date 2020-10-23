Watch: BLM Occupies Seattle Trader Joe’s Demanding 15 Percent to Black Communities

Black Lives Matter protesters pushed their way into a Seattle Trader Joe’s demanding the company give “15 percent at least.” The group has repeated the tactic of harassing the store’s staff and customers over the past few months.

A video tweeted Thursday night shows a large group of BLM activists entering a Seattle Trader Joe’s store. They chanted and beat drums as they marched through the grocery chain location.

BLM protesters rush inside a Trader Joe’s again in Seattle. For weeks, they’ve been protesting the grocery store and telling them to give money to black communities. pic.twitter.com/NjUbkppdXA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 23, 2020

The marchers chanted demands that the store donate “15 percent at least” to the Black community. They went on to harass customers and store employees, demanding they join the cause.

Earlier this month, BLM activists invaded another Trader Joe’s in Seattle by forcing their way through the door.

BLM protesters force their way inside a Seattle Trader Joe’s to protest the store again pic.twitter.com/zLsfX0hX0e — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2020

In September, BLM activists went to another Trader Joes to protest the “lack of access to grocery stores.” They also said “capitalism exploits the working class.”

Black Lives Matter protestors have occupied a Trader Joe’s in Seattle. Liberal white women throughout the city are now stockpiling frozen burritos and wondering: “has this all gone too far”? pic.twitter.com/GAkOfj55YN — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 11, 2020

This is exactly how mafia works. Either you pay us something – il “pizzo” it’s called in Italian – or we burn down the place at least. This can happen when the State is absent, that’s why defunding the police in crucial in every mafia system. — Dadah Umpah (@UmpahDadah) October 23, 2020

A June report from GQ noted how the “15 percent” demand could be satisfied in the form of large retail chains giving that much shelf space for “historically underrepresented brands.” The upscale retailer is notorious for its lower price points due to roughly 80 percent of all offerings being re-branded and resold from private label companies, according to Business Insider.

