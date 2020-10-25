Antifa Shouts Down Elderly Woman in Neighborhood: ‘Go Back to Your House, F*cking Gentrifier’

A group of Antifa activists protesting outside a Portland, Oregon, ICE facility restrained a woman and called her an “f-ing gentrifier” before telling to go back to her home next door. The senior citizen confronted the protesters after becoming fed up with the ongoing protests in front of her home.

“F-You Bitch. Go back to your house,” one Antifa activists shouted at the woman they referred to as Karen. “You f-ing gentrifier. Get the f-ck out of here.”

UNREAL!

(Earlier)

The upset resident who confronted the BLM-Antifa demonstrators was RESTRAINED by a militant after expressing her dissatisfaction with the loud noise. She lives nearby and was complaining about the constant loud music and shouting. #pdxpic.twitter.com/mELjaBGldF — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 25, 2020

“I live here,” she shouted back at the Antifa crowd The woman complained that residents of the mid-rise residential building next door to the ICE facility could not sleep because of their loud music and protests that have stretched over weeks.

“Ma’am, I’m a medic.” Having some band aides and Neosporin doesn’t make you a medic. You’re an Antifa lunatic who can’t hold down an actual job. And you’re using black lives to push a socialist political agenda while making everyone miserable in the neighborhoods you invade. https://t.co/aUyM7rbSeb — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 25, 2020

“This isn’t making us safe,” she continued. “Why can’t you get that?”

One of the protesters responded, “This is all going on Twitter. Make this bitch famous.”

“This is bullshit,” she yelled at them as she walked away.

The protesters responded, yelling, “Go home, Karen. Go home, Karen.” And then, “How’s your f-cking white privilege working?”

