Man Shot While Advancing on Philadelphia Cops with Knife, Dies at Hospital

Two Philadelphia police officers shot a man armed with a knife as he approached them. The officers ordered the man, later identified as Walter Wallace, Jr., to drop the knife. He continued advancing toward the officers as they retreated.

A video filmed by a witness shows Walters coming around two Philadelphia police officers while they ordered him to drop the knife. The officer discharged their pistols and Walters fell to the ground. An officer later drove Walters to the hospital where he eventually died from his wounds.

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police Officers Shoot Suspect With A Knife After Being Called To A Domestic Incident. pic.twitter.com/brrP49fqqH — N̵̨̏͋͝īn̷j̷åS̸̳̮̥̮̱̣̦̈̐̀̎̄͘̕t҉u̷n̷t҉Z̶̨͛̂̐͗̈͐̒͘͝ (@Ninja_StuntZ) October 26, 2020

Police were called to the West Philadelphia neighborhood regarding a domestic disturbance, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Officers arrived and observed a confrontation between Walters and another person.

Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp told the local newspaper that the man with the knife “advanced toward the officers” and did not follow orders to drop the knife. He said both officers were wearing body cameras.

Witnesses say Walters was about ten feet away from the retreating officers when they fired.

The two officers fired multiple shots striking Walters who fell to the ground. It is not known how many times the bullets struck him before he fell.

An officer drove Walters to a local hospital where he later died.

Protesters began forming up near Malcolm X Park and began shouting “Black Lives Matter.” They began marching toward the police headquarters building.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Some information may change as additional facts become available.

