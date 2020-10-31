WATCH: Rioters Move from Businesses to Residential Streets in Portland

Rioters quickly moved from a business district in northeast Portland onto residential streets after police declared a riot condition. Anti-capitalist, anti-police rioters marched through a neighborhood overturning trashcans and shouting at residents.
Rioters took to the streets of a northeast Portland business district and began vandalizing the windows of companies, Breitbart News reported Saturday night. Portland Police Burear officials quickly declared the demonstration dubbed “Capitalism is Scary” to be a riot and ordered their immediate dispersal.
#Portland #PDX
“They were all wearing riot gear, so I could tell they were a protest group.”
An eyewitness to the rioting gives a statement to KOIN News.
Credit: Jennifer Dowling pic.twitter.com/l10D74LwlK
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 1, 2020
Following the riot declaration, people wearing black bloc quickly fled from the business district onto neighboring residential streets, journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.
A look at some of the masked antifa rioters in Portland tonight as they escape from police. They smashed up businesses across northeast Portland in a planned Halloween riot against capitalism.
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020
Police moved in behind them and began clearing debris dumped into the streets by the rioters.
Antifa rioters try to make a street blockade to slow police during their anti-capitalism Halloween riot in northeast Portland.
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020
Police officials apologized to the residents of the community for the loud announcements as police ordered the unlawfully assembled rioters to disperse from the neighborhood.
ANTI-CAPITALISM HALLOWEEN RIOT: Antifa rioters in #Portland try to make a street blockade to slow police!.
— John Cremeans (@JCremeans) November 1, 2020
Police riding on vehicle sideboards can be seen following the rioters down the streets.
Portland Police and a riot van now following protesters through local neighborhoods.
— Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 1, 2020
They continued clearing debris as they moved the rioters out of the community.
Portland police picking up roadblocks left in the road by protesters / rioters.
— Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 1, 2020
