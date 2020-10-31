Police Declare Riot as Antifa Attacks Businesses in Portland

Portland Halloween riot moved from business district into residential neighborhood. (Twitter Video Screenshot)
Twitter Video Screenshot
Bob Price

The Portland Police Bureau declared a demonstration that turned violent Saturday night to be a riot. The declaration followed the smashing of windows of multiple businesses in northeast Portland during a “Capitalism is Scary” march.

Portland police officials tweeted a warning to protesters that the now-violent demonstration is now considered to be a riot. The police ordered people to cease and disperse.

The Portland march against capitalism and police violence wasted no time in turning violent Saturday night, The Oregonian tweeted.

The local newspaper reported the Halloween Night march was labeled by organizers as the “Capitalism is Scary” protest.

Videos tweeted from the business district show multiple windows being broken out of storefronts.

Other photos tweeted show the extent of damage caused by the anti-capitalist, anti-police rioters.

Video tweeted by journalist Andy Ngo shows rioters attempting to escape the police crackdown on rioting.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

