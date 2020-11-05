WATCH: Protester Pushes, Harasses People in Detroit

An agitated protester in Detroit pushed various individuals as he shouted and called them racist, including Black passersby.

The agitated exchange took place in Detroit where protesters from both sides gathered as the nation waits for election results. In one video, a man wearing a yellow jacket holds a cellphone in front of his face as apparently tried to provoke people from the other side, calling them racists or “coons.” During his tirade, the man in yellow pushes a man in a black jacket, whose back was turned.

Opposing groups are getting into heated exchanges outside TCF Center in Detroit #Michigan #Detroit #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/vBw8ZNJ18N — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 5, 2020

After the push, the man in yellow repeatedly yells “back the fuck up” while the man in a black jacket says “my hands are in my pocket sir,” in what appears to be an attempt to de-escalate. In a previous video, the same man can be seen provoking other protesters.

A Black Lives Matter protester confronts the Trump supporters gathered in Detroit #Michigan #Election2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/fjfCHtgmQI — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 5, 2020

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.