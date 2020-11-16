Police Ignore BLM Attacks on Restaurant Patron, Staff in San Francisco Suburb

Black Lives Matter protesters attacked a man who reportedly exited a San Francisco East Bay suburban restaurant. The protesters pushed the man into a street with moving traffic and knocked him to the ground. Police appeared to ignore the episode.

“He’s the craziest f**king white man,” one of the protesters yells in a video tweeted by independent journalists Andy Ngo and Kitty Shackleford. The video shows sparks or burning embers on one of the protesters.

Last night, a mob of BLM-antifa protesters staged a “No Justice, No Peace” protest outside city hall in Walnut Creek, Cal. (near San Francisco). They began assaulting at least one person & then confronted diners at a restaurant across the street. #antifa pic.twitter.com/PjQnctRkCj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 16, 2020

SFBayCA.com reported the incident took place during a “No Justice, No Peace, Night Protest in Walnut Creek.”

Reporter Peter Kay said protesters burned Trump and Gadsden flags on the sidewalks in front of the Bourbon Highway restaurant in Walnut Creek, California. A man approached and threw some of the burning flags onto one of the protesters, the article claims.

A man wearing black bloc shoves the man into the street with moving traffic. He shoves the man again, knocking him to the ground. The man quickly gets up and runs away.

“Go home to your wife and mind your business,” a protester yells. “Mind your f**king business.

The incident happened after BLM protesters harassed Bourbon Highway patrons Saturday night.

One of the protesters appears to spray an unknown substance at restaurant staff on the patio dining area. Another protester shoves a woman on the patio to the ground. Walnut Creek police say in a Facebook post that the substance was pepper spray.

“Black Lives Matter,” the woman with the bullhorn yells at the staff. Someone responds prompting the woman to say, “So act like it. Act like it.”

****** NEWS RELEASE: Update on November 14th vandalism and civil unrest. Police seeking information regarding multiple… Posted by Walnut Creek Police Department on Sunday, November 15, 2020

After multiple assaults outside the restaurant, the small group of protesters continued marching down the street with no police in sight.

A statement from the Walnut Creek Police Department says they observed the group from “East Bay Resistance” marching in the streets “with sticks and signs, and wearing helmets, dark clothing, and masks.” The statement says police made no arrests despite witnessing acts of vandalism and violence — including the assaults shown in multiple videos. Officials request the public come forward to identify those involved in criminal behavior.

Breitbart News reached out to Walnut Creek police officials to as why officers took no action despite witnessing multiple acts of violence and vandalism. A response was not available by the time of this article’s publication.

Undeterred by law enforcement, the group proceeds to vandalize the Walnut Creek City Hall sign, according to a tweet by KRON4 journalist Dan Thorn.

(Profanity Warning) Walnut Creek ‘No Justice No Peace’ night protest brings with it some vandalism. Video: ⁦@cetetreault⁩ pic.twitter.com/jXlYEFLLZK — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) November 15, 2020

The group appears to have returned to the Bourbon Highway and vandalized the building, Horn tweeted.

(Profanity Warning) this is Bourbon Highway on Main St. video: @cetetreault pic.twitter.com/xYgHRcWKBd — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) November 15, 2020

