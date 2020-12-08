WATCH: Eviction Protesters Attack Portland Police, Set Up ‘Autonomous Zone’

Portland Police Bureau officers came under attack Tuesday as they attempted to serve an eviction on a foreclosed house. The previous owners of what is now called the “Red House on Mississippi” were ordered to vacate in September.

Portland officers arrived at the “Red House” on Tuesday morning and were greeted by a crowd of at least 100 protesters, OPB.com reported. The protesters quickly became violent and began smashing the windows of police vehicles and slashing tires. The protesters then erected an “anti-eviction barrier.”

Freelance photojournalist Alex Milan Tracy tweeted multiple videos showing protesters attacking police and their vehicles. The footage shows protesters successfully forcing a retreat by the officers.

Portland police and Rapid Response are at the Red House on Mississippi Street to evict the Kinney family. pic.twitter.com/UTtxT4A1BM — Alex Milan Tracy (@AlexMilanTracy) December 8, 2020

Protesters confront the line of police and push them back away from the “Red House.”

Protesters push back a line of police. pic.twitter.com/MB8YHvn5c1 — Alex Milan Tracy (@AlexMilanTracy) December 8, 2020

A protester covers police with a fire extinguisher from behind as they advance towards activists. pic.twitter.com/2zf01wBtPH — Alex Milan Tracy (@AlexMilanTracy) December 8, 2020

Attacks on the police continue while police pull back with vandalized vehicles and deflated tires.

Portland police unit leaves north on Mississippi tires deflated, windows smashed. pic.twitter.com/97PlZHIkNg — Alex Milan Tracy (@AlexMilanTracy) December 8, 2020

The protesters continue attacking the officers and their vehicles leading to a temporary retreat from the area by police.

Full clip from outside the Red House as activists aggressively push police out of the area, halting the eviction of the Kinney family for now. pic.twitter.com/DgOKrEp8ZX — Alex Milan Tracy (@AlexMilanTracy) December 8, 2020

Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling tweeted a video and still shots showing the barriers erected by protesters to create a no-go zone for police.

Protesters in Portland are occupying space around Mississippi Avenue following police returning to the “Red House,” where a local family is being evicted pic.twitter.com/C4b4JRhN7T — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) December 8, 2020

It’s a very calm scene at the moment, with more than 100 demonstrators holding the area around the Red House on Mississippi Ave in Portland pic.twitter.com/20iKi68orD — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) December 8, 2020

According to police officials:

Over the past three months, people have been illegally trespassing on properties on Mississippi Avenue, including in a house and on privately owned lots. Today, police encountered people trespassing at these locations. A few minutes before 5:00 a.m., officers secured a perimeter by blocking streets and sidewalks surrounding these properties in order to limit access and help ensure the safety of community members as well as police. PPB and MCSO coordinated their arrival and secured the properties. As police arrived they encountered one person armed with a firearm and safely took that person into custody. Officers were able to contact other people on the properties and safely secure it within a few minutes. PPB recovered firearms on the property.

OPB.com reports:

Portland Police officers stood by while private property owners began to secure their property who police have been working with in anticipation of this morning’s activities. Private property owners arranged for boarding up and fencing. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the office had been commanded by a judge to evict the family and had no discretion in the matter. The release stated the eviction moratorium was not applicable to the Kinney family. “The eviction moratoriums do not apply to evictions based on post-nonjudicial foreclosures, such as this case,” read the release. “… As with any civil enforcement service, MCSO provided the occupants time to gather their possessions and offered housing and shelter options and other additional resources.”

Police officials report the arrest of seven people in the action to clear the area and execute the eviction.

Officials said those arrested include:

41-year-old Charles Stubbs — Trespass II

44-year-old Lester Wrecksie — Trespass II

40-year-old Joshua Rodgers — Trespass II

25-year-old Jonathan Lalej — Trespass II

31-year-old Matthew Stewart — Trespass II

43-year-old Christopher Wilkins — Trespass II

31-year-old Nicholas Piochei — Trespass II, Resist Arrest

