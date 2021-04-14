BLM Protesters Attack Media near Brooklyn Center Police Building

A CNN news crew member is struck in the head by a water bottle thrown by protesters in Brooklyn Center, MN. (Video Screenshot/Nic Rowan/Washington Examiner)
Video Screenshot/Nic Rowan/Washington Examiner
Bob Price

BLM protesters attacked news media during the fourth night of demonstrations outside the Blanchard Center Police Department headquarters on Wednesday night. A CNN news crew member fell to the ground after being struck in the head by a thrown water bottle.

A video tweeted by Washington Examiner reporter Nic Rowan shows a member of a CNN news crew being attacked by protesters. Someone off-camera throws a water bottle striking the CNN worker in the head. He stumbles to the ground for a few seconds as people mocked him.

“A bottle of water knocked you out?” a protester yelled while laughing at the man.

“Get the f**k out of here,” someone else yelled in a video showing the crowd chasing the CNN news crew away from the police building.

Fox News national correspondent Lauren Blanchard tweeted that the crowd was becoming more hostile. She said a group was targeting media, including Fox News, demanding to see credentials and then telling them to leave.

Hundreds of people gathered late Wednesday afternoon outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters. National Guardsmen and State police moved in to protect the building during the fourth night of protest following the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by police on Sunday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions arrested former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter on charges of Manslaughter II. The former officer was processed and released after she posted a $100,000 bond. If convicted on the charge, she could face anywhere from probation to 10 years in state prison.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.