WATCH: Antifa Violence Breaks Out at California Spa

Antifa members assaulted multiple people during a protest at the Wi Spa in Los Angeles on Saturday. Multiple fights broke out as Antifa chased people out of the area.

Multiple videos tweeted out on Saturday show Antifa following, chasing, and assaulting people outside and in the area of the Wi Spa in Los Angeles.

At the Wi Spa protest in Los Angeles, a lone young man gets his sign ripped up by an antifa. A mob of antifa then assaults him to the ground & kicks him after he got out pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/V4IPW4lqbA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

Breaking: A mob of antifa (look at their flag if it’s not obvious enough) punch a man, then chase & assault a videographer at the Wi Spa protest in Los Angeles. cc @pressfreedom, @uspresstracker, @spj_tweets pic.twitter.com/GiIlDzuiKI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

Another video shows Antifa attacking a street preacher and beating him while he is on the ground.

“That’s what you get” Antifa beat street preachers to the ground in Los Angeles. Video by @TomasMorales_iv: pic.twitter.com/6TAH8GihEd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

Journalist James Klug captured video showing one of many melees in the streets. During the capture of this video segment, someone reportedly hit Klug’s camera with a water bottle.

Earlier today: Countless fights broke out down the street from Wi Spa (where the demonstration was held) A bottle thrown hit my phone at the end of this video and cut it short. pic.twitter.com/KBXLZEGKJj — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) July 3, 2021

Klug also captured a video showing Antifa chasing conservative protesters who came out against trans women in women’s bathrooms at the spa.

Los Angeles California: Conservative demonstrators have gathered to protest trans women in women’s bathrooms. Antifa is present and chasing them out. pic.twitter.com/KYeP1Xj9Nx — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) July 3, 2021

Another video tweeted by Andy Ngo shows an Asian man being attacked by Antifa near the Wi Spa protest. The man had to use a bottle to defend himself until police arrived and escorted him from the area.

An Asian man wearing a “Rooftop Korean” shirt near the Wi Spa protest where antifa have been beating people was assaulted on camera. He uses a bottle to defend himself from the assailant, who then runs away. pic.twitter.com/PueGlz1ZlM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

At another point in the incident, Antifa attacked a Hispanic couple carrying a protest sign.

A Hispanic couple had their signs torn away & were threatened by antifa outside the Wi Spa in Los Angeles. “We come in peace,” the woman said while they surrounded her and her partner. pic.twitter.com/R4hykyOPsB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

Another female protester came under attack multiple times and Antifa ripped her sign and hat away.

“We got you boo get the f*ck out” a protestor yells on the megaphone to the lady before leaving. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/M0fhs8wGdd — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) July 4, 2021