Jury to Begin Third Day of Deliberations in Rittenhouse Trial

The jury in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse will resume its deliberations for the third day at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. Central Standard Time.

The second day was marked by arguments among the lawyers for the prosecution and the defense over whether a video introduced by prosecutors during closing arguments had resulted in a mistrial because the defense only received a low-resolution version of the same footage. Prosecutors conceded that the video provided to the defense was of lower quality, but said that had been an inadvertent result of sending the video by email or transferring it from an iPhone to an Android phone.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said he would reserve judgment until after the jury had delivered its verdict. Meanwhile, the jury asked to review a different set of videos, relating to the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, the witness who was wounded by Rittenhouse in the Aug. 25, 2020, melée during Black Lives Matter riots after he pointed a pistol at the defendant’s head.

Temperatures dropped dramatically overnight in Kenosha, from a high in the mid-50s Fahrenheit to a low in the mid-20s. That could affect the possibility of riots, making it less desirable to be outside; there are concerns that the jury could be intimidated by the prospect of renewed violence. Two were arrested for fighting outside the courthouse on Wednesday.

