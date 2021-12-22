Illinois Democrat Senate Leader Kimberly Lightford Gets Carjacked

Illinois State Sen. Kimberly A. Lightford, left, becomes emotional during a news conference held by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Chicago. The group says the Illinois budget stalemate is hurting the black population as youths miss out on financial aid for colleges and after-school programs. …
AP Photo/M. Spencer Green
Joshua Caplan

Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D) and her husband were victims of a carjacking Tuesday evening in suburban Broadview.

CBS Chicago reports:

Police said, around 9:45 p.m., three masked individuals driving a Dodge Durango carjacked Lightford as she was driving a Mercedes Benz SUV in the 2000 block of South 20th Avenue, along with her husband. The carjackers fired shots during the attack, but Lightford and her husband were not injured, according to police.

Law enforcement said that the carjackers sped off the scene in Lightford’s vehicle along with the Durango.

Lightford has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

No further details of the incident are known at this time.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.