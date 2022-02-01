WATCH: Activist Threatens to ‘F**k Up’ New York Cop Funerals

A self-declared activist posted a social media video threatening to “f–k up” the next police funeral in New York City. The New Jersey man made the comments in the wake of the NYPD funeral for Officer Jason Rivera.

“I’m f–king their next funeral up,” Terrell Harper said in a video published by the Daily Mail and the New York Post. “You n—–s better not die no time soon because I’m gonna f–k your funeral up. … Son, that’s going to be my new threat to them. I can’t wait for one of you all to die so I can f–k your funeral up, n—-a.”

“I can’t wait. I’m looking for the next cop funeral. I’m gonna f–k it up, bro. I’m gonna f–k that s–t up,” his rant continued. “That’ll make news ASAP.”

His comments followed the funeral for Officer Rivera where thousands of police officers lined up outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The funeral for Offer Wilbert Mora will be held at the same location on Wednesday.

“That’d have been a wet dream to f–k that funeral up, bro,” Harper said referring to Rivera’s funeral.

Officers Rivera and Mora responded to a domestic violence call on January 21, Breitbart News reported. The shooter reportedly opened fire on the two officers as they approached him in a long hallway. A third officer returned fire, striking the suspect twice.

Like Rivera’s funeral, Tuesday’s wake and Wednesday’s funeral for Officer Mora are expected to “bring a sea of officers” to the street outside the cathedral, CBS2 in New York reported.

The New York Post report states that NYPD officials are investigating the threats made by Harper on Instagram. This incident is not Harper’s first run-in with NYPD officers.

The self-described activist reportedly made racist comments against NYPD Detective Vincent Cheung last year, calling him a “goddam cat eater,” the Post article continued. He asked if the Asian NYPD detective was “going to Judo chop” him. Cheung later filed what the Post called a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against Harper.

The lawsuit came after Harper was caught on video hurling insults at Cheung, the New York Times reported last April. Detective Cheung told reporters he had endured verbal abuse before the incident with Harper at was described as a protest for racial justice and equality. He said Harper went on what he called “an Anti-Asian beratement for over 15 minutes.”

“That type of hate directed towards myself as an Asian-American is just disgusting,” he said in the New York Times report.

The Neptune, New Jersey, “activist” now faces charges for making terroristic threats and menacing in the third degree stemming from a 2020 incident, the report continues. In June 2021, Harper picked up another charge for unlawful assembly.

Harper reportedly apologized for the remarks he said were taken out of context, the Times stated. He said he typically uses racist remarks as part of a broader explanatory monolog to demonstrate what racism looks like.

“I’ve got to change my method, and I came out and apologized for that,” he concluded.

Harper’s latest tirade comes after the death of the two Hispanic NYPD officers.