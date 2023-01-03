Pennsylvania Police Chief Shot, Killed During Pursuit

police chief Justin McIntire
AWR Hawkins

Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed during a foot pursuit Monday afternoon and a second officer was wounded.

FOX News reports that police were searching 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan for a probation violation. They considered Swan armed and dangerous.

They located him about 2 p.m., chased him but were unable to apprehend him.

The suspect in connection with the shooting of two police officers in Brackenridge is identified as Aaron Lamont Swan Jr.

They located him against at 4:15 p.m. and two shootings occurred during a foot chase. One of the shootings resulted in the death of McIntire.

Swan then allegedly carjacked a vehicle, crashed it, and was killed during a subsequent shootout with Pittsburgh police detectives.

CBS News notes McIntire had been Brackenridge police chief since 2018.

