Pennsylvania Police Chief Shot, Killed During Pursuit

Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed during a foot pursuit Monday afternoon and a second officer was wounded.

FOX News reports that police were searching 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan for a probation violation. They considered Swan armed and dangerous.

They located him about 2 p.m., chased him but were unable to apprehend him.

They located him against at 4:15 p.m. and two shootings occurred during a foot chase. One of the shootings resulted in the death of McIntire.

Swan then allegedly carjacked a vehicle, crashed it, and was killed during a subsequent shootout with Pittsburgh police detectives.

CBS News notes McIntire had been Brackenridge police chief since 2018.

