Police Union: Over 330 Officers Shot in 2022, 62 Killed

Figures from the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) show over 330 police officers were shot in 2022 and 62 were killed in the shooting incidents.

The New York Post reported FOP figures showing 331 officers shot in total.

The 62 that were killed represent a 32 percent increase over the number of officers shot and killed in 2020.

According to the FOP, many of the officers were shot in “ambush-style” attacks. There were 89 different “ambush-style” attacks, and 126 officers were shot in those attacks.

Thirty-two of the overall 62 officer shooting deaths were the result of “ambush-style” attacks.

Breitbart News reported Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed while responding to a call on Friday afternoon.

CBS News noted it was about 4:20 p.m. when Calhoun “responded to the 18000 block of Hilldale Lane in the unincorporated area of Lakeland Village regarding unknown trouble.”

As Calhoun got closer to the residence in question the suspect opened fire on him. The attack proved fatal and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco issued a press release on Calhoun’s death, which said, in part: “The Department is saddened to announce the death of Deputy Darnell Calhoun, most recently assigned to the Lake Elsinore Station. Deputy Calhoun was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was 30 years old.”

