Police in Omaha, Nebraska, shot and killed a man in his 30s Tuesday who allegedly walked into a Target store and fired rounds.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the man allegedly had an AR-15 and “13 loaded magazines of ammunition.”

NBC News noted Omaha police chief Todd Schmaderer said 911 calls about the man “initiated a heavy local, federal, and state response. We saw the police officers here, everyone in the city responded to this call if they were able to.”

He pointed out at least “29 people called 911” regarding the man.

Schmaderer added, “The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead.”

The man with the AR-15 was killed by an officer armed with a handgun.

No innocents in the store were wounded.

