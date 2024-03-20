Charges Dropped Against Gold Star Father Who Interrupted Biden’s SOTU

Charges have been dropped against the Gold Star father who was arrested for disrupting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this month.

The decision to not prosecute Steve Nikoui, father of late Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, was confirmed Tuesday evening by Fox News.

The grieving father attended the SOTU on March 7 as a guest of Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), and was removed after shouting “United States Marines!” and “Abbey Gate!” — a reference to the entrance of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, where Islamic terrorists detonated an explosive, killing his son.

The August 26, 2021 bombing killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 170 Afghans as American military personnel were evacuating people from the destabilized region in the Biden administration’s pull-out, ABC News reported.

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb’s office told Fox News that it decided to drop the charges because they don’t typically prosecute similar forms of protest.

WATCH: Gold Star Dad Booted from State of the Union Address for Heckling Biden

U.S. House of Representatives

The outlet reported that Nikoui was said to be “thrilled and humbled” with tears of joy when he was told the good news by Rep. Darrel Issa (R-CA).

Reps. Mast, Issa, Michael Waltz (R-FL), and House Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul all called for Schwalb to drop the charges.

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” a few days after his arrest and release, Nikoui implored Americans to stop letting Biden destroy their families.

“… The poor [Laken] Riley family, they’re killing my kid, they’re killing their kid. And what are you going to do, America? You’re going to wait until they kill your kid?” the Gold Star father asked.

“Because he’s a bumper car hitting everything on his way out and the only one that’s going to be left to pick up the pieces is us.”