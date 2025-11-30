Report: Attorney Disciplinary Group Asked to Investigate New York AG Letitia James for ‘Illegal and Dishonest Conduct’

In the wake of her federal mortgage fraud charges being dismissed by a Clinton-appointed judge, New York Attorney General Letitia James has been hit with a bar complaint for alleged “illegal and dishonest conduct” that led to her criminal charges.

The Center to Advance Security in America on Friday asked the Attorney Grievance Committee for the state to investigate James, according to the New York Post.

“Fraud, misrepresentation, honesty and trustworthiness are all factors that the Rules of Professional Conduct expressly factor when weighing whether to discipline an attorney,” wrote Curtis Schube, the group’s director of research and policy, in the four-page complaint cited by the Post.

Such discipline can include disbarment, or losing the ability to practice law.

Schube asked the bar committee to immediately investigate the mortgage allegations against James and says she should be disciplined if the “preponderance of the evidence” proves the allegations to be true.

As Breitbart News reported in October:

Prosecutors claimed that, in order to obtain more favorable loan conditions, James misled a bank about the intended use of a residence she purchased. The indictment against the New York attorney general states that she said a home in Norfolk, Virginia, which she bought in 2020, would be her secondary residence, but that she instead rented it out to family.

On November 24, District Judge Cameron Currie tossed federal charges against James that included alleged bank fraud involving a $109,000 mortgage and making false statements to a financial institution — brought by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The judge, appointed to the federal bench in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, ruled that Lindsey Halligan — serving as a special attorney for that district — “had no lawful authority” to secure the two-count indictment as she had not been confirmed by Congress or an appropriate judicial panel.

Judge Currie also threw out charges of making false statements to Congress against former FBI director James Comey for alleged misconduct, a case also brought by Halligan.

In late October, CASA also filed bar complaints in New York and Virginia against Comey. The former FBI director is licensed as an attorney in both states. Those bar groups also have the power to remove a lawyer’s license to practice.

While some publications have called it “conservative” or “right leaning,” CASA identifies itself as a “non-partisan” group to improve “safety and security” for Americans.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that the DOJ will have a response to the judge’s ruling on Virginia attorney Halligan that was cited as basis for tossing the charges before they could even be tried on the evidence.

“We believe the attorney in this case, Lindsey Halligan, is not only extremely qualified for this position, but she was in fact legally appointed,” Leavitt said. “And I know the Department of Justice will be appealing this in very short order.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more