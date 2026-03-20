WATCH: NY State Trooper Survives Heart-Stopping Crash While Making Routine Traffic Stop

Breathtaking body cam footage has emerged of the moment a New York state trooper miraculously survived after a speeding SUV lost control and started a chain reaction crash that sandwiched him between a Mercedes he’d stopped on the side of the highway.

The trooper is seen conducting what looks like a cognitive test on the driver of the luxury car when all hell breaks loose on the thruway near the suburban town of Mamaroneck in Westchester County about 25 miles northeast of Manhattan.

This week, New York State Police released the following statement:

Shortly after 5:00 a.m. on March 15, 2026, two New York State Police troopers were conducting a traffic stop on a 2025 Mercedes sedan operated by Siiyer W. Walker, age 52, of Connecticut, along the right shoulder of the Thruway in the town of Mamaroneck. Troopers were standing near the Mercedes when a 2007 Chevy Suburban, operated by Kevin Ariel Cunache Moyolema, age 24, of Connecticut, rear-ended the patrol car, which was then pushed into the Mercedes, which then struck one of the troopers. The trooper was transported to the Westchester Medical Center for minor injuries and later released. The other trooper was not struck. Moyolema was transported to Westchester Medical Center for minor body pain evaluation. Walker was evaluated by EMS on scene and declined transport.

“What the fuck,” the other trooper says in the background.

Other parts of the footage released by police show the other trooper get Moyolem from his Chevrolet and sit him on the side of the road.

Troopers did not release the reason the driver of the Mercedes was pulled over.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.