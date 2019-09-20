Video: SUV Plows Through Woodfield Mall in Chicago Suburb

Woodfield Mall in the northwest Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois, is on lockdown on Friday after a driver plowed his SUV into the building, according to reports.

CBS 2 states the circumstances that led to the lockdown are currently unknown. An unnamed Schaumburg police official told the local news outlet that no shots were fired during the ordeal. One Twitter user shared purported footage of the SUV driving erratically through the mall, saying “This is not happening right now!” and “what the fuck?!”

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

