Two Texas high school football teams made sure the national anthem was sung at a game on Friday when none of the marching bands could be there to play it.

The initial game was rained out on Thursday, so the Granbury Pirates and Crowley Eagles rescheduled to play the next night.

However, when the announcer said there would be no national anthem because neither of the school’s bands could make it to the game, the Granbury Pirates decided to sing it themselves.

Tracy Deason, who sent the video into NBC 5 DFW, said it did not take long before the other team and all of the fans joined them in singing.

“We could not be more proud of our young men and what they represented,” Deason commented.

“In sports, fans love tradition. They certainly change depending on where you are in the United States, but ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ is universal. And for one Texas school, not playing the national anthem was non-negotiable,” according to FanBuzz.com.

On October 1, Breitbart News reported that a high school football player in Davidson County, North Carolina, displayed a quiet act of patriotism when he heard the national anthem being played in the distance.

South Davidson High School junior Jacob Pope immediately stopped and placed his hand over his heart until the anthem concluded, according to a teacher who snapped a photo of the young man standing alone in the school’s parking lot.

“No one was there,” Pope said. “I just stopped because it was the right thing to do.”

On March 15, Breitbart News reported that a sports columnist for USA Today suggested that sports leagues should stop playing the national anthem at games and called it a “faux display of national pride.”

“Playing the anthem before our football, baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer games has become a lazy excuse for patriotism,” wrote Nancy Armour.

“Standing at attention – or a loose approximation of it – for 2 minutes no more proves love of country or gratitude for those who serve than wearing an American flag pin does,” she concluded.