Army Veteran Receives Motorized Chair to Help Him Speed Through Life

An Army veteran is now able to speed through life thanks to the gift of a motorized chair which he received through a donor on Tuesday.

Army veteran Scott Miller of Albia, Iowa, received the chair through Electric company ITC Midwest after the Iowa chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America chose Miller to receive the chair.

“It’s awesome pretty overwhelming really,” Miller told KTVO. ” It’s quite the chair. It will be a lot for somebody to afford on their own. ITC doing this really helps a guy out to get out in the woods, and get back out and be active.”

Executive Director of the Iowa chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America Kim Gould said that Miller’s chair is the sixth chair ITC Midwest has purchased for the charity.

The cost for each chair is not cheap either, as each power chair runs for about $13,000 each, Gould said.

In October, PVA’s Iowa Chapter presented ITC Midwest with the Keith M. Griggs Chapter Service Award for their efforts to support veterans, according to a statement on ITC Midwest’s website.

“It does make us feel good as employees we can do a small part to help these veterans who have served our country and sacrificed their time,” said Dusky Terry, ITC Midwest president. “It’s a way for us to show our appreciation for that.

Miller said that one of the first places he will be speeding off in his new chair is in the woods, where he enjoys spending his time.