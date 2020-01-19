A woman is recovering in the hospital from serious injuries after a police sergeant and a Good Samaritan saved her life from a fiery car wreck in Florida.

The crash took place along Dixie Highway and St. Lucie Boulevard in Martin County after Rosie Ramirez, 21, crashed into a tree near a roundabout, NBC 6 Miami reported.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Timothy Baltes and a Good Samaritan driver, Tony Weisman, pulled Ramirez from the burning car and called out for help.

“It was like the whole front of the car was on fire. It was going up the tree and it was a pretty big fire,” Weisman told WPTV.

“I saw [Weisman], I looked at him and I said let’s go get her. Without hesitation, he joined. We ran up to the car,” Baltes added.

Both men reached Ramirez before the flames engulfed her seat, saving her life in the process. They carried her 20 yards away from the car and comforted her until backup rescue crews arrived.

Ramirez, who works as a nursing assistant and was studying to be a registered nurse, suffered from several broken bones including her pelvis, foot, and femur.

She has undergone three surgeries for those injuries and is due to undergo a fourth over the weekend.

Doctors are hoping to save her badly injured foot and get her walking again over the next six months.