Good Samaritan Finds $27,000 Outside, Returns Money to Bank

A Good Samaritan in Michigan found a box filled with cash outside an ATM at a bank on Tuesday and decided to return the money to the credit union where it belonged.

When George Condash found the box, he at first thought it was trash, KIRO reported.

But when he realized it was not trash, he placed it in his car and drove away, according to security footage from the ATM.

But what the video did not show is that Condash parked his car at the Westland Federal Credit Union and walked inside to return the cash to its rightful place, CNN reported.

“I said, ‘Is there a reward for $40,000?’ And I put it on their counter, and they just looked dumbfounded,” Condash said in an interview with CNN affiliate WDIV.

Security footage obtained by WDIV showed an armed security guard unloading several boxes of cash from an ATM, but missing one box of cash on the side of the street.

Twenty minutes later, Condash showed up to look at the box and saw a tag marked $40,000.

It turned out the ATM had only $27,000 left inside it, but the bank still gave Condash an undisclosed amount for his good deed.

“That was a lot of money that could have resulted in a significant loss, and we just wanted to give him a token of our appreciation,” the bank’s cash manager Alicia Stewart told CNN.

Stewart said that if Condash did not turn the cash in, the bank would have called the police and tracked down his vehicle’s license place using ATM security camera footage.

Condash, meanwhile, has faith that there are other Good Samaritans who would do the right thing in a similar situation.

“It’s not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in,” Condash said.