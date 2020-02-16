Cats in Foster Home Reunited After 7 Months Apart

Two cats in a foster home at the same time were reunited after spending seven months apart when someone decided to adopt both cats instead of one.
Megan Marsh, who would eventually own both cats, had her heart set on Dwight at her local animal shelter in Kennebunk, Maine, and thought he would be a good fit for adoption.
“Dwight is the sweetest cat I’ve ever encountered,” Marsh, Dwight’s mom, told the Dodo. “I had never had a cat prior to him and was worried that I’d get a cat that was aloof and just did their own thing— Dwight is NOT that cat! Right from the very first day he loved belly rubs, kisses and cuddles.”
While Dwight was in foster care, he met a fellow foster cat named Conan. They spent more than a year doing everything together before Dwight was shipped off to the shelter in Maine. Seven months later, Conan was sent to that same shelter.
Marsh was hesitant at first when she found out the news, but decided to go through with the decision.
“I live in an apartment and wasn’t sure if I had enough space,” Marsh said. “After giving it some thought though it just made sense— they were best friends before, I would have been crazy not to reunite them!”
As soon as the two were reunited, it was if nothing had changed.
Although Dwight and Conan found their forever home, many foster cats are still waiting to find their forever homes.
Wilford, a 28-pound foster cat, is still waiting for someone to adopt him out of his foster home, and there are multiple cats at a bookstore in Nova Scotia, Canada, filled with foster kittens ready for families to adopt.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.