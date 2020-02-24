A burqa-wearing man armed with a spray bottle is accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of necklaces and watches from a New York City jeweler on Sunday.

Police told the New York Post that the alleged bandit walked into the Piaget jewelry store in Hudson Yards at around 3:55 p.m. and asked to view a necklace.

As the store clerk pulled out a necklace worth approximately $21,000, he noticed the man had one of the store’s watches in his possession.

When the clerk questioned the man, the alleged thief squirted a liquid substance in his face before running out of the store with the $21,000 necklace and two watches— one with a price tag of $64,000 and the other costing $715,000.

Piaget valued the total loss at $800,600.

Police said the suspect could not be identified because the head covering obscured most of his face.

As of Monday afternoon, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

This is not the first time a Hudson Yards jewelry store has been targeted for theft. In May 2019, a suspect pulled off a $17,000 jewelry heist at a Cartier store in Hudson Yards.