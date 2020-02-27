New Hampshire Company Donates Wheelchair to Disabled Puppy

A New Hampshire company called Walkin’ Pets has donated a wheelchair to the puppy unable to walk who had gone viral for posing with a pigeon unable to fly.

Herman, the pigeon, and Lundy, the Chihuahua puppy, formed an unlikely bond with each other, and snuggled up to each other in a viral photo taken by the Mia Foundation, a Rochester, New York, organization that rehabilitates animals with physical deformities and birth defects.

WMUR reported that when the foundation was contacted about the donation, they did not realize wheelchairs existed for puppies as small as Lundy.

“It was great to know there was something I could do to help this adorable little animal whose story was everywhere,” Jennifer Pratt from Walkin’ Pets told WMUR.

Now that Lundy is mobile and able to walk with assistance for the first time, Lundy is searching for his forever home. To donate to Walkin’ Pets and help animals like Lundy, visit the Handicapped Pets Foundation at HPETS.org.