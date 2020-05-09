Someone reportedly dumped sand into the revolving door entrance to Pittsburgh’s City Hall on Thursday hours after a crew filled in a local skate park with sand to deter people from congregating in those areas.

TribLive.com reported that the police are currently investigating the incident at Grant Street entrance to Pittsburgh’s City-County building located downtown, but officials say it is uncertain if those events are connected at this time.

Public Works Director Mike Gable said the West Penn Skate Park had been closed because a large number of children were gathering there during the coronavirus pandemic.

The skate park had been chained off at first, but Gable said people had been climbing over the chains and cutting the locks to get in.

“We have been forced to do this because people are just not listening. They are determined so we have to take extra measures,” he told WPXI.

Gable said it is an extension of the city’s decision to close parks and playgrounds back in March and April and made the decision to shut down the parks and playgrounds following California’s lead.

The city of San Clemente, California, did just that, dumping 37 tons of sand on a local skate park to block residents from using it during the coronavirus outbreak.