6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Nevada

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck a remote area in Western Nevada early Friday, reports theUnited States Geological Surve (USGS).

Prelim M6.4 Earthquake Nevada May-15 11:03 UTC, updates https://t.co/khsE2lDhnM — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) May 15, 2020

The agency said agency the earthquake hit roughly 35 miles outside Tonopah, east of the Sierra Nevada range, just after 4:00 a.m. local time. Six aftershocks were recorded, including two with 5.4- magnitudes.

The tremors were felt in California’s Central Valley and Salt Lake City, Utah.