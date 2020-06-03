A man angry with teenagers who reportedly threw items at his car was captured on video emerging from his vehicle with a double-bladed, wrist-strapped weapon — quickly dubbed a “wolverine claw” online — in Whitestone, Queens, Wednesday afternoon.

The footage, shared by NBC New York reporter Myles Miller, shows a man shouting at the youths before turning his grey SUV around to drive up to them. The man is seen quickly exiting his vehicle and chasing down one of the young men as he asks, “You want to throw shit like that?” while pointing the weapon at him.

In Whitestone, where a man allegedly tried to run over protestors and attack them with knives. Hear from these teens tonight n @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/UVSBNiig1T — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) June 3, 2020

SEE IT: Man gets out of his car with a knife contraption and tries to attack #BLM protestors in Whitestone, Queens. Police say “no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.” pic.twitter.com/r1bWnSJlgV — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) June 3, 2020

The man then turns his attention to the rest of the group, pointing the weapon in their direction as he once again asks, “You want to throw shit like that?”

In Miller’s previous tweet, the reporter said the man also attempted to run over the teens with his truck.

Reporters and commentators compared the man’s unique weapon to Wolverine, the Marvel Comics X-Men character who fights with blades attached to his knuckles.

It’s all fun and games until you piss off the guy with a Wolverine claw in his car… 😧 pic.twitter.com/dHTaq0LgP8 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) June 3, 2020

Man Wolverine looks haggard https://t.co/ekunOl7ayg — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 3, 2020

Several conservative commentators mocked the teenagers for urging each other to “call the police” when the man became angry and pulled his car around to confront them.

Rioters: *hate police*

Rioters: *throw garbage at man's car*

Man: *comes after rioters with weapon*

Rioters: "Call the police!" pic.twitter.com/gIiYWSoBMB — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 3, 2020

They hit his car with a skateboard and yelled “Eff the Police!” Instant Karma is a bitch. pic.twitter.com/HWoq4z8qYC — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 3, 2020

According to Miller, local police said of the incident: “no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.”