A ten-year-old girl from Grand Forks, North Dakota, raised nearly $11,000 to buy her local police department a full meal.

Lexus Olson started the summer wanting to set up a lemonade stand to buy a trampoline and raise money for other causes. But when Lexus and her family learned Officer Cody Holte of the Grand Forks Police Department was killed in the line of duty, she decided to take her lemonade stand in a different direction, the Grand Forks Herald reported.

Instead, Lexus put her efforts toward raising enough money to buy the police department a full meal.

So she put together a lemonade stand and sold some other treats Friday. The lemonade stand was a success, earning $10,925.

The menu had everything from brownie bites to beef tips, as officers from the Grand Forks Police Department, state troopers, and the sheriff’s office chowed down, WDAY reported.

“This is an awesome thing that they get to eat, and they can just come down here and sit and have fun,” said Lexus Olson.

“It went from being able to just provide subs to now a full meal plus figuring out what else she can support with this,” said Tonya Olson, Lexus’s mother.

Lexus is not the first person to support police officers and their families in the wake of Holte’s death. Friends of the Holte family have organized a GoFundMe account to support his wife and children. As of Monday afternoon, it has raised more than $105,000.