Firefighters Rescue Woman from Truck Dangling over Retaining Wall

Firefighters in Austin, Texas, rescued a woman from a truck dangling over a retaining wall late Monday night in a parking lot on Interstate 35.

The woman plowed through a fence in a hotel parking lot with her pickup truck around 11:30 p.m. Monday, and her vehicle ended up between two retaining walls, the vehicle tilted at a 45-degree angle, KXAN reported.

Austin Fire Department crews had to stabilize the car on top and below with chains, but they were eventually able to rescue the woman, who suffered only minor injuries.

“It presented a unique challenge for crews,” Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Bridges said. “Gravity was working against us.”

Bridges said the vehicle was six feet off the ground between the two retaining walls.

Austin Police say the woman also crashed into two cars in the parking lot before she crashed through the fence.

The woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated, CBS Austin reported.