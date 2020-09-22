Oklahoma Vietnam Veteran Receives Surprise Car Parade

An Oklahoma Vietnam War veteran received a surprise car parade near his home, thanks to his friends, family, and the Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma.

Ray Henson, 72, has had a rough few months battling kidney failure in the hospital. Doctors sent him home on hospice with just a few weeks left to live, Fox 23 Tulsa reported.

Henson says he has never felt better spending quality time with his family.

Henson served in the Marines from August 1965 to June 1973, with four of those years serving in the Vietnam War. The car parade, which was a surprise to Henson, thanked him for his service and bravery.

The parade took place Monday near Charles Page Blvd. and South 61st West Ave. in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Other veterans have had the honor of having a car parade go by their homes to thank them for their service.

On Saturday, a 96-year-old Marine veteran celebrated his birthday with a car parade, and an Ohio WWII veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with one in April after his church friends stepped in to plan the event when coronavirus altered his initial plans.