Virginia WWII Marine Veteran Celebrates 96th Birthday with a Car Parade

A World War II Marine veteran from Chesapeake, Virginia, celebrated his 96th birthday on Saturday with a car parade.

Edward Vincek, also known as Eddie, was a farmer who worked his way up the ranks in the Marines to become a corporal. Now, at 96 years young, he gives back to his community at the South Norfolk Ruritan Club.

“We charted in 1956, and we have 71 members chartered, and I’m the only one still living,” Vincek, who remembers his service to his country fighting in Iwo Jima, told WVEC.

Although the coronavirus caused a change in birthday plans, Vincek’s family and first responders got together to celebrate his birthday with a car parade and thank him for his service.

“It’s a great thing. He’s a great American and we certainly appreciate him and all the sacrifices he and his family made throughout the years, and to celebrate and to preserve freedom as Americans,” said Chesapeake Fire Department Battalion Chief Lawrence Matthews.

Vincek and his family received gifts and salutes from people passing by.

“I sure appreciate it. I love everybody. Everybody’s been good to be me,” said Vincek.

