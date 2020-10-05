Hospital Security Officer Hailed as Hero After Catching Escaped Prisoner

A hospital security officer is being hailed for his heroic efforts after he caught an escaped prisoner in northeast Oklahoma.

Officials said Integris Miami Hospital was on lockdown after word spread that two convicts escaped from the Ottawa County Jail, the Miami News-Record reported.

Security officer Felipe Alaniz worked to ensure the campus was secure.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Integris employee Kyle Long, a maintenance technician, told Alaniz that he saw two suspicious men near the hospital.

Alaniz recognized one of the escapees as Justin Eby, who had a rap sheet of charges including assault with intent to kill a police officer.

The suspects fled on foot, and Alaniz used his private vehicle to go around the block and intercept them.

Alaniz chased down the suspects by foot and caught Eby at gunpoint as he was about to break into a private residence.

Authorities said Eby possessed a large, homemade weapon.

Within minutes, officers with the Miami Police Department took Eby into custody. Authorities did not provide information on the second suspicious man.

“We are proud of Felipe and thankful that he courageously protected our caregivers, patients and community,” Jonas Rabel, chief hospital executive of Integris Miami and Grove Hospitals, told KOCO.

“He could have called 911 to report the sighting. Instead, he put himself at risk and took immediate action get these dangerous criminals off the street. Felipe is a true hero,” Rabel added.