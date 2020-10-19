7-Year-Old Spearheads Effort to Make 1,000 Lunches for the Homeless

A seven-year-old boy from Maryland led an effort to make 1,000 lunches for the homeless in his community.

Jayden Freedman, along with several others, made meals that will be delivered to homeless shelters in the Pikesville, Maryland, area on Monday, WBAL reported.

The elementary school student explained why he felt a need to give back.

“So we can give it to other people, and that makes the other people put a smile on their face, and people like to a smile on other people’s faces,” Jayden said.

Jayden’s work does not stop there. He plans on making meals for the homeless at least once a month.

Jayden is not the only boy to organize an effort to feed the homeless in the community.

In 2018, a four-year-old boy named Austin Perine of Birmingham, Alabama, dropped off meals of chicken sandwiches on a weekly basis to those who resided at his local homeless shelter, CNN reported.