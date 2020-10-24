Melania Trump Announces Fourth Annual Halloween at the White House

First lady Melania Trump announced Friday that the fourth annual Halloween at the White House celebration would take place on Sunday.

In this spooky celebration, the White House grounds will open up to costumed trick-or-treaters, specifically those from families of frontline workers, military families, and local schoolchildren with their parents, according to a press release from the White House.

This year’s event will run from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and will feature brightly colored leaves and festive pumpkins waiting to greet the trick-or-treaters as they make their way across the South Portico of the White House.

President Donald Trump and Melania will meet the trick-or-treaters as they pass the South Portico of the executive mansion.

This year, the Trump administration took extra precautions to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the following ways they will be keeping everyone safe, according to the White House:

Guest capacity is limited and event hours are extended.

All guests (ages two years and over) are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during their visit to the White House complex.

All personnel working the event are required to wear a face covering and any staff passing out candy will be required to wear gloves.

Social distancing measures will be in place.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event route.

Each department will utilize a no-touch approach in their area when distributing their product.

As in previous years, federal departments and federal agencies will be offering special goodies and providing fun activities for the children.

NASA will have an inflatable rocket on display, along with other space items. Children will be able to greet Smokey the Bear at the U.S. Department of Agriculture station, and the Department of the Interior will be handing out Junior Ranger badges and paper ranger hats.

The Department of Transportation will also have paper airplanes for the children to take home and model rockets on display.

The first lady returned to the public eye on Thursday at the final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, after recovering from a bout of the coronavirus.