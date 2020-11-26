Southern California Edison Shuts Off Power to 5,000 on Thanksgiving

Utility company Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,000 customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Thursday — Thanksgiving Day — amid elevated fire danger due to strong winds, and warned that over 100,000 additional customers could also see their power turned off.

Southern California Edison shut off power to 2,041 in Los Angeles County and 2,958 customers in Ventura County as of 1:00 P.M. local time. 106,681 customers in the Southland could also see their power turned off today and Friday. At least 51,000 San Bernardino County customers alone could be affected.

The National Weather Service reports that winds of up to 60 miles per hour are possible Thursday and Friday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and across the Inland Empire.

CBS Los Angeles notes:

In 2019, Southern California Edison agreed to pay $360 million as part of a settlement admitting the utility provider’s equipment was responsible for sparking both the Thomas and Woolsey fires.

Los Angeles County is said to have received $62 million as part of the agreement.

“This settlement is an essential step toward accountability and continued recovery,” L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said at the time. “While this settlement won’t bring back people’s homes or businesses, it’s very important to hold SCE accountable for the devastation caused by this fire.”