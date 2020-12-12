Secret Santa Surprises Essential Workers with Bundles of Cash

A Secret Santa, who is a wealthy businessman, got creative this year in handing out his presents to people in need by mailing packages to select essential workers across the country.

Normally, this Secret Santa would be handing out $100 bills at random. But with the coronavirus at its peak, the eccentric businessman had to find another way to share the wealth.

“And inside that is a sealed envelope that says, ‘Do not open until instructed to do so by Steve Hartman at CBS,'” Secret Santa told CBS News reporter Steve Hartman.

Secret Santa surprised a sanitation worker from Sarasota, Florida, a newlywed whose bride was recently diagnosed with cancer, a Kansas City security guard with a special needs child and a dream of becoming a police officer, and a Pittsburgh waitress who is behind on rent payments.

“There’s a thousand dollars!” security guard Elgin Thrower said as he smiled.

This Secret Santa said he is willing to give away $100,000 this holiday season to strangers in need.

He is not the only Secret Santa willing to give away a large fortune to strangers in need this season. A Secret Santa in Idaho is giving away $500,000 in cash, cars, and other miscellaneous items to needy people.

There have also been Secret Santas who have paid off large layaway balances at retail stores such as Walmart during the holidays. In one instance this holiday season, a Secret Santa paid off $65,000 in layaway items at a Walmart in Bristol, Tennessee.