WATCH: Secret Santa Surprises Special Ed. Aide with Car, $10,000 Check

An Idaho Secret Santa surprised an elementary special education aide with a car and a $10,000 check this holiday season.

Leslie and Paul, a couple initially from Omaha, Nebraska, moved to Rexburg, Idaho, last year to be closer to their daughter. Paul began having some health troubles years ago and was unable to work, East Idaho News reported.

The couple has two vehicles that are 20-years-old that seem to be constantly breaking down.

The couple moved in with their daughter, husband, and three children in a basement apartment to save money.

Leslie works part-time at Burton Elementary School as a teacher’s aide for children with special needs. Paul began having heart problems after the couple’s move to Rexburg and needed a regular mode of transportation to keep up with his doctor’s appointments.

Leslie often had to borrow her daughter’s car so her husband could make those doctor’s appointments.

When the Idaho Secret Santa — who has vowed to spread $500,000 worth of good cheer to those in need over the holidays — heard of their plight, he stepped in to give them two gifts they would never forget.

“Oh my gosh, that’s so very thoughtful, thank you so much,” Leslie said when she opened the $10,000 check. When Leslie opened her second gift, she knew that it was not an ordinary “little” gift.

“Oh my goodness, thank you so much,” Leslie said.