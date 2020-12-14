A Pennsylvania waitress who has dreams of becoming a nurse is one step closer after one of her restaurant patrons tipped her $5,000 on a $200 bill.

When she is not working as a waitress at Anthony’s at Paxon Hollow, Gianna DiAngelo is a freshman nursing student at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, WPVI reported.

DiAngelo was working a Saturday night shift when she received the shocking $5,000 tip on a $205.94 bill from one of her tables.

“I’m just happy with anything. … I just couldn’t even believe it,” the student said of the surprise. “I’m going to put that money away toward college and pay it forward to do something good for other people.”

KYW-TV reported that the generous tip came from a group of locals.

The restaurant shared the story on Facebook that evening, thanking community members for their support in “helping [their] staff get [through] the holidays” during a year made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic:

A spokesperson for the restaurant said in a statement that the “tip was more than just money.”

“I just would like everyone nationwide to know that this tip was more than just money. It brought hope and positivity to our community in these tough times with this second shutdown,” Jon Walsh, general managing partner, told Fox Business. “I want everyone nationwide to stay positive, have hope and look for silver linings every day.”