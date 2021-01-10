A 12-year-old girl is helping out a homeless man who returned her grandmother’s lost wallet by creating a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $42,000 for him and others in his situation.

The man, Sean Currey, was scrounging for food through a dumpster behind a San Rafael, California, coffee shop on December 10 when he saw a wallet belonging to 80-year-old Evelyn Topper, of Mill Valley, the Washington Post reported.

Currey, who has been homeless on and off over the years, admitted that he thought about using the cards at first, but he ultimately decided to call Topper and give back the wallet.

“Anybody in the position of being homeless and cold and tired and hungry, if they found a credit card, they’re going to think about it,” Currey, 57, told the Post. “But whether you’re going to act on it is two different things.”